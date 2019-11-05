United Asset Strategies Inc. Cuts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,430 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,184.0% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 805.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FE. ValuEngine lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

NYSE FE traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,817. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.18.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.69%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.