United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys New Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $47,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $608,440. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,266,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,477. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

