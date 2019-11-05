Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €29.50 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €29.50 ($34.30) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.36 ($29.49).

Shares of UN01 stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €28.05 ($32.62). 459,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a 12-month low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a 12-month high of €30.64 ($35.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.49.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

