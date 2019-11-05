Union Bankshares Corporation to Issue Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AUB)

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Union Bankshares stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.34. 3,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,723. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $184.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $49,205.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

