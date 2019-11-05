Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.87, but opened at $15.44. Under Armour shares last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 278,612 shares traded.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.62%.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UA shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

In related news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 56,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $999,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,856.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 19.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 23.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 57,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.