Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

Shares of NYSE:UA traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,881,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,443. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 56,500 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $999,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,856.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on UA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

