UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,343,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,080,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,702 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 488.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,560,000 after acquiring an additional 935,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 83.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,386,000 after acquiring an additional 786,733 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of UDR by 12.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,805,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,841,000 after acquiring an additional 433,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of UDR by 25.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,033,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,284,000 after acquiring an additional 408,048 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $48.08. 131,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,265. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.14 and a 52-week high of $50.61. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.45 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. UDR’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,944,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,642,826 shares in the company, valued at $79,857,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,713 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.