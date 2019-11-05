UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in UDR by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,066,000 after buying an additional 48,728 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in UDR by 16.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 174,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 25,162 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in UDR by 1.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UDR by 27.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 17,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.18.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 112,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average is $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.14 and a 52-week high of $50.61.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.45 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $971,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 470,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,869,569.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $149,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,929.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,100 shares of company stock worth $4,034,713 over the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

