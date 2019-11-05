UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VOW3. Independent Research set a €169.00 ($196.51) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €176.00 ($204.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pareto Securities set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €185.64 ($215.86).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €177.72 ($206.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €134.08 ($155.91) and a 52-week high of €176.30 ($205.00). The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion and a PE ratio of 7.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is €161.96 and its 200 day moving average is €152.09.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

