UBS Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €20.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 21.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.76 ($33.44).

EVK opened at €25.38 ($29.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.34. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

