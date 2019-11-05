U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) to Issue Dividend of $0.00 on November 25th

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.002.

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,877. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.29.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The asset manager reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

GROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

