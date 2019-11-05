Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Stephens set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a sell rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.50.

NYSE TSN opened at $82.05 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $49.77 and a 1 year high of $94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.22.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $3,032,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $4,045,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $733,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Tyson Foods by 22.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 18,118 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

