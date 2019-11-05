Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Tyler Technologies worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 41.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,503,000 after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 30.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $269.83 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $1,284,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,804.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian K. Miller sold 11,109 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total value of $2,798,246.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,485 shares in the company, valued at $12,464,776.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,489 shares of company stock worth $32,421,754 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

