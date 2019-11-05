Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $13.48 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Novartis comprises 0.5% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.9% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 70,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.89. 86,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,987. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $200.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average of $87.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

