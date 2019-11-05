Tweedy Browne Co LLC Buys Shares of 1,299,471 Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,299,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,985,000. FOX accounts for 1.5% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned about 0.21% of FOX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $49,574,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,569,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,662,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,900,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.52.

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 371,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.78. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

