Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.
TPTX traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.94. 10,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 32.35 and a quick ratio of 32.35. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $58.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05.
In other news, CFO Yi Larson bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 189,999 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,955.
About Turning Point Therapeutics
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.
Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.