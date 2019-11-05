Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

TPTX traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.94. 10,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 32.35 and a quick ratio of 32.35. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $58.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05.

In other news, CFO Yi Larson bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 189,999 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,955.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPTX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

