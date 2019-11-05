Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tucows from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tucows from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tucows from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tucows currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.00.

NASDAQ:TCX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.53. 24,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,123. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.92. The company has a market cap of $592.25 million, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.17. Tucows has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $84.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Tucows had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Tucows’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tucows will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,246,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,256,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,687,000 after acquiring an additional 77,483 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 288,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,082,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

