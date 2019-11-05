Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Trustmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $35.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.09. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $36.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

In other news, insider Breck W. Tyler sold 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $653,712.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,656 shares in the company, valued at $797,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,349,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,112,000 after purchasing an additional 35,008 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Trustmark by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,016,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trustmark by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,432 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Trustmark by 7.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,161,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,617,000 after acquiring an additional 77,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Trustmark by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 913,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

