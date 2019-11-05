Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Trueblue in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of TBI stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.64. Trueblue has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.63 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Trueblue’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trueblue will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Sakaguchi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $591,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Trueblue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Trueblue by 818.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trueblue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trueblue by 328.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Trueblue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

