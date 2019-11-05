True North Commercial (TNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect True North Commercial to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$25.49 million during the quarter.

True North Commercial has a 52-week low of C$5.93 and a 52-week high of C$7.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

