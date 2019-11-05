Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet cut Triple-S Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Triple-S Management from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

NYSE:GTS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. 195,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,086. Triple-S Management has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $368.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.70. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $878.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triple-S Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triple-S Management in the second quarter worth approximately $5,580,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Triple-S Management by 249.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 152,289 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Triple-S Management by 170.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 130,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 82,322 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Triple-S Management by 12.4% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 602,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after buying an additional 66,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Triple-S Management by 29.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 64,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

Recommended Story: Correction

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.