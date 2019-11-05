Triple-S Management (GTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Triple-S Management has set its FY 2019 guidance at $2.40-2.60 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $2.40-2.60 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $878.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.75 million. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

NYSE GTS opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $357.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. Triple-S Management has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTS. ValuEngine upgraded Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Triple-S Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Triple-S Management from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

