Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.23-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.98.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.10. 928,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,093. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.89. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.63). Trinseo had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $951.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Trinseo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Trinseo from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Trinseo from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.57.

In related news, insider Frank A. Bozich acquired 15,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $434,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.