Trend Micro’s (TMICY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trend Micro Incorporated is engaged in providing endpoint, messaging and Web security software and services. It develops security solutions that protects against a wide range of insidious threats and combined attacks including viruses, spam, phishing, spyware, botnets, and other Web attacks, including data-stealing malware. With Trend Micro, Smart Protection Network, the Company combines Internet-based technologies with smaller, lighter weight clients to stop threats. The Company operates a global network of datacenters combined with automated and manual threat correlation systems to provide customers with a real-time feedback loop of round-the-clock threat intelligence and protection. It helps in exchanging digital information by offering a comprehensive array of customizable solutions to enterprises, small and medium businesses, individuals, service providers and OEM partners. Trend Micro Incorporated is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of TMICY opened at $50.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97. Trend Micro has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $363.85 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Trend Micro will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.

