TravelNote Price Hits $0.0214 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One TravelNote token can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. TravelNote has a total market cap of $46,003.00 and $36.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TravelNote has traded 655.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TravelNote alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00222111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.11 or 0.01430573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028795 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00120207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.