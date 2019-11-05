TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.95

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.62. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 32,950 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$57.62 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randy Neely purchased 24,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,567.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$271,800.

About TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.