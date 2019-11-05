Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,055 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,437% compared to the average daily volume of 81 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSX shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,875,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,395,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,026,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,488,000. 6.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GSX opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.69. GSX Techedu has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that GSX Techedu will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

