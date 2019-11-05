Traders Buy High Volume of Halozyme Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,340 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,589% compared to the typical volume of 257 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on HALO. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

HALO stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 205,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 70.7% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

