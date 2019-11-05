TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

TPI Composites stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 521,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $721.71 million, a P/E ratio of 264.75 and a beta of 1.73.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $330.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William E. Siwek bought 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $50,051.79. Following the purchase, the president now owns 67,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,895.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in TPI Composites by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,253,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,826,000 after acquiring an additional 748,204 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,958,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,409,000 after acquiring an additional 208,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TPI Composites by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,456,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,995,000 after acquiring an additional 284,649 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,049,000 after acquiring an additional 102,659 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

