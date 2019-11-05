TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It is focused on providing fully-underwritten capital solutions to middle market companies. The Company specializes in standalone first-lien loans, standalone second-lien loans, mezzanine loans, unitranche loans. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In other news, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $50,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 152.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 33.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,087,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 272,290 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

