Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 28,915 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,915 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 38,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 29,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 11,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 43,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 200,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,470. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $56.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.98.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.