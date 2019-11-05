Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,050 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.92% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.4% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. 1,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,934. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

