Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.38% of Rush Enterprises worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 167,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 67,588 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 294.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 97,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $791,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,070.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,387. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $45.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

