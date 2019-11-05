ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €10.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TKA. Independent Research set a €12.80 ($14.88) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.20 ($15.35) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Commerzbank set a €14.30 ($16.63) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThyssenKrupp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.26 ($17.74).

TKA stock opened at €13.70 ($15.92) on Friday. ThyssenKrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.41). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.07.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

