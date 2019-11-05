THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) Issues Earnings Results

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 million. THL Credit had a negative net margin of 45.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%.

TCRD stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.83. 92,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,746. The stock has a market cap of $216.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. THL Credit has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCRD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded THL Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

