Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Third Point Reinsurance’s earnings. Third Point Reinsurance posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Third Point Reinsurance.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $214.58 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine cut Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In related news, CEO Daniel V. Malloy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $48,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,778,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 101,442 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,391,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,365,000 after buying an additional 807,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter worth $14,003,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,127,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,632,000 after buying an additional 749,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,052,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPRE opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $892.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Third Point Reinsurance has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $12.21.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.