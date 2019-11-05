Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $300.77 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.34 and a 1-year high of $306.00. The stock has a market cap of $120.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.45.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,803,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,095. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

