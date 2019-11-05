THEKEY (TKY) Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $8.69 million and approximately $9,740.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Coinrail, Bit-Z and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000298 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,275,839,774 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, LBank, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

