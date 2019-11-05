The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Given a $21.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a $21.00 price objective on The Western Union (NYSE:WU) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WU. Citigroup set a $20.50 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Western Union from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $26.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amintore Schenkel sold 13,361 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $305,432.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,739.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Miles sold 9,192 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,385 shares of company stock worth $963,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,188,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,482,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in The Western Union by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 56,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in The Western Union by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 137,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

