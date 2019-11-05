The Providence Service (PRSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). The Providence Service had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $363.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSC traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $67.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,715. The Providence Service has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $853.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Dotts acquired 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.80 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,939.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO R Carter Pate acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.97 per share, with a total value of $57,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of The Providence Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

