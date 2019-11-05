The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital set a $90.00 price objective on The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDCO traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $52.70. 1,165,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,413. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.91. The Medicines has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $58.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Medicines will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDCO. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the second quarter worth about $24,399,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 132.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 534,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,438,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,297,000 after purchasing an additional 460,064 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the second quarter worth about $16,547,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the second quarter worth about $12,890,000.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

