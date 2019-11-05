The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer set a $64.00 price objective on The Ensign Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $42.45. The company had a trading volume of 240,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,836. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $600.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.12 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 448,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,554,000 after acquiring an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

