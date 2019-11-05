The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $12.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.75.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.61.

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 976,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,595. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.25.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.40%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $88,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

