TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $9.38.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99,488.13% and a negative return on equity of 496.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $210,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 27.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.