Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Downgraded by Cowen

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point set a $12.00 price target on shares of Textainer Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.
TGH stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.
About Textainer Group
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.
Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.