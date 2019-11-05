Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Downgraded by Cowen

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point set a $12.00 price target on shares of Textainer Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

TGH stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.27.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). Textainer Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

