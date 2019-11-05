Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Willis Towers Watson stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.24. 6,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $144.13 and a twelve month high of $200.93.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $235.00 target price on Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.92.

In other news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,480,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.