Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 223.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 27.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 54.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 160.0% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou bought 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,702.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Loop Capital lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

XPO stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.65. 261,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,138. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average is $65.34. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $88.06.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.