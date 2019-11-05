Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 3,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.39 per share, for a total transaction of $475,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,558.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.82, for a total transaction of $375,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,238.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,272,810. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.83.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,388. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.19. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $140.82 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

