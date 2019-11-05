Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 595,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $70,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after buying an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,215 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931,461 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,575,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,575 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.02.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total transaction of $582,427.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,746 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,810. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.21. 528,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,419,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $129.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

