Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 91.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.27. 21,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,027. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.32 and a 1 year high of $88.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $2,704,063.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,787,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,256 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

